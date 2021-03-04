HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 27.09% Change This Year

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPA) is 27.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.88 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAPA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $12.90, the stock is -1.88% and 12.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock 15.49% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.00.

The stock witnessed a 21.13% In the last 1 month and is -21.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.57% and -48.40% from its 52-week high.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA) Analyst Forecasts

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA), with 502.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 20.00% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 19.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Linden Advisors LP with over 0.7 million shares valued at $7.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the CAPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. with 0.6 million shares valued at $6.09 million to account for 5.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $5.07 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $5.07 million.