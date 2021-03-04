Is Unum Group (UNM) a good stock to buy now?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 22.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $28.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.03% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -56.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $28.20, the stock is 11.10% and 16.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock 41.65% off its SMA200. UNM registered 23.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.30.

The stock witnessed a 18.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.86%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $13.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.25 and Fwd P/E is 5.23. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.36% and 0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $2.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

605 institutions hold shares in Unum Group (UNM), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 92.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.87M, and float is at 202.13M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 91.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.06 million shares valued at $574.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the UNM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.2 million shares valued at $417.61 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.17 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $370.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 8.92 million with a market value of $204.58 million.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keaney Timothy F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keaney Timothy F sold 18,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $28.03 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31617.0 shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Pashley Cherie (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $27.81 per share for $27806.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12307.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Simonds Michael Q (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 27,000 shares at an average price of $24.92 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 155,960 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading 29.41% up over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 93.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.