Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LEE Stock Is Going Next

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) is 123.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $2.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is 32.61% and 71.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 13.31% at the moment leaves the stock 149.39% off its SMA200. LEE registered 91.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 218.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1854.

The stock witnessed a 93.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 165.09%, and is 21.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) has around 5613 employees, a market worth around $176.50M and $707.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.77% and 10.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.90% this year.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE), with 7.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.48% while institutional investors hold 49.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.90M, and float is at 49.94M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 43.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 5.08 million shares valued at $6.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the LEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Solas Capital Management, LLC with 2.85 million shares valued at $3.59 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.22 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $2.8 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $1.6 million.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -15.26% down over the past 12 months. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 28.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.