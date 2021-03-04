Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) is 21.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFGP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $7.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.62% off the consensus price target high of $19.56 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -66.75% lower than the price target low of $4.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is 11.22% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 14.19% at the moment leaves the stock 45.37% off its SMA200. MFGP registered -24.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.67.

The stock witnessed a 20.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.09%, and is 10.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) has around 11900 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $3.00B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.92% and -27.39% from its 52-week high.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micro Focus International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Micro Focus International plc (MFGP), with 43.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 15.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.94M, and float is at 334.73M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 15.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 34.61 million shares valued at $197.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the MFGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 2.52 million shares valued at $14.39 million to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.44 million shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $8.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $5.65 million.