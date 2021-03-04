Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Track to Reach $650.00 in a Year

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $290.25 and a high of $593.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $547.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -27.12% off its average median price target of $650.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.01% off the consensus price target high of $840.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -53.15% lower than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $520.70, the stock is -5.24% and -2.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. NFLX registered 41.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $544.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $514.32.

The stock witnessed a -3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.11%, and is -5.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $233.98B and $25.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.42 and Fwd P/E is 40.09. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.40% and -12.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.98 with sales reaching $7.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

2,265 institutions hold shares in Netflix Inc. (NFLX), with 6.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 83.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 442.23M, and float is at 436.03M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 81.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.2 million shares valued at $17.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the NFLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 30.23 million shares valued at $16.35 billion to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.73 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $15.54 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 19.87 million with a market value of $10.75 billion.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoag Jay C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hoag Jay C sold 3,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $553.16 per share for a total of $1.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Hoag Jay C (Director) sold a total of 974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $548.93 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Neal Jessica (Chief Talent Officer) disposed off 476 shares at an average price of $564.29 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 65.10% up over the past 12 months. BCE Inc. (BCE) is -5.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.38% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.