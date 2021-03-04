New Big Money Means Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

468 institutions hold shares in Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), with 17.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.23% while institutional investors hold 74.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.80M, and float is at 194.14M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 67.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.21 million shares valued at $434.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.07% of the FLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.18 million shares valued at $411.36 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.21 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $389.37 million, while Wellington Shields Capital Management, Llc holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 6.56 million with a market value of $148.47 million.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is -1.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $25.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.82% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.40, the stock is 0.44% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -2.94% off its SMA200. FLO registered -2.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.22.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.11 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.59% and -11.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flowers Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STITH MELVIN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STITH MELVIN T bought 4 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $23.20 per share for a total of $95.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63.0 shares.

Flowers Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that SINGER DAVID V (Director) sold a total of 9,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $24.29 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, SINGER DAVID V (Director) disposed off 68,962 shares at an average price of $24.07 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 17,983 shares of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading -2.04% down over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 23.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.06.