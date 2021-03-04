New Big Money Means Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,045 institutions hold shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), with 830.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 89.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.99M, and float is at 135.63M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 89.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 15.18 million shares valued at $4.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.13% of the VEEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.41 million shares valued at $3.38 billion to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.75 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $2.65 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 7.75 million with a market value of $2.11 billion.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is -3.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.11 and a high of $325.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEEV stock was last observed hovering at around $287.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.95% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.82% off the consensus price target high of $355.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.49% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $263.35, the stock is -11.97% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -1.26% off its SMA200. VEEV registered 86.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $292.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $281.16.

The stock witnessed a -6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.88%, and is -9.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has around 3501 employees, a market worth around $40.01B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 119.00 and Fwd P/E is 84.71. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.97% and -19.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $397.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lequient Frederic, the company’s SVP Global Customer Services. SEC filings show that Lequient Frederic sold 312 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $292.00 per share for a total of $91104.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875.0 shares.

Veeva Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Faddis Jonathan (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $311.90 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1700.0 shares of the VEEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, MATEO ALAN (EVP Global Sales) disposed off 2,347 shares at an average price of $306.42 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 1,944 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 18.00% up over the past 12 months. Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) is 117.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.