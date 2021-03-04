PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Volatility At 8.86%, Should You Add A Position?

253 institutions hold shares in PagerDuty Inc. (PD), with 13.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.15% while institutional investors hold 96.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.94M, and float is at 69.05M with Short Float at 10.09%. Institutions hold 81.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.55 million shares valued at $481.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the PD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.51 million shares valued at $438.47 million to account for 12.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 6.36 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $265.19 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 7.76% of the shares totaling 6.36 million with a market value of $265.19 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is 0.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.33 and a high of $58.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $46.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.8% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.1% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.83, the stock is -19.12% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -10.29% at the moment leaves the stock 22.74% off its SMA200. PD registered 108.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.91.

The stock witnessed a -17.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.53%, and is -12.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 669 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $200.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.25% and -28.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $57.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giamalis Stacey, the company’s Senior VP, Legal and GC. SEC filings show that Giamalis Stacey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $52.51 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67319.0 shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Tejada Jennifer (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 52,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $56.43 per share for $2.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Giamalis Stacey (Senior VP, Legal and GC) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $55.06 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 67,319 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).