Positives for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) as stock gains in recent trading

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) is 25.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GENE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $25.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.34% off the consensus price target high of $25.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.34% higher than the price target low of $25.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is -6.53% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 28.99% off its SMA200. GENE registered 51.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8173 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8313.

The stock witnessed a 1.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.45%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 221.66% and -56.02% from its 52-week high.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genetic Technologies Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.90% this year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), with 147.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 1.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.43M, and float is at 14.90M with Short Float at 10.25%. Institutions hold 1.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 75512.0 shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the GENE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 64600.0 shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 24073.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $86662.0, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 20836.0 with a market value of $75009.0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 7.57% up over the past 12 months. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is 32.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.03% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.