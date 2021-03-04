Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

43 institutions hold shares in Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.42% while institutional investors hold 84.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.94M, and float is at 20.20M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 67.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $41.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the RPLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 2.35 million shares valued at $24.44 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Basso Capital Management, L.P. which holds 1.69 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $17.55 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $17.0 million.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) is -2.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.49 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is -0.38% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.42% off its SMA200. RPLA registered 0.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.20.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.30%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.36% over the week and 0.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 349.66. Distance from 52-week low is 6.79% and -7.40% from its 52-week high.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Analyst Forecasts

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $10.31 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

Replay Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $10.41 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.65 million shares of the RPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 3,751,243 shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA).