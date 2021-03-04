Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

297 institutions hold shares in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 120.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.48M, and float is at 111.41M with Short Float at 13.28%. Institutions hold 119.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 20.7 million shares valued at $269.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.35% of the SBH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.77 million shares valued at $231.69 million to account for 15.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 16.92 million shares representing 15.00% and valued at over $220.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.91% of the shares totaling 11.18 million with a market value of $145.74 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is 39.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $18.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -40.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.21, the stock is 14.86% and 25.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 47.56% off its SMA200. SBH registered 45.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.03.

The stock witnessed a 15.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.35%, and is 9.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $3.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.65 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.97% and -0.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $824.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brickman Christian A., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Brickman Christian A. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $14.53 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that RABIN EDWARD W (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $10.73 per share for $42936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, RABIN EDWARD W (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $11.04 for $44163.0. The insider now directly holds 121,750 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Revlon Inc. (REV) that is -30.52% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.48% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.87.