Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

77 institutions hold shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.84% while institutional investors hold 63.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.42M, and float is at 13.65M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 56.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.68 million shares valued at $21.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.87% of the STSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 1.89 million shares valued at $8.69 million to account for 10.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.99 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $4.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $2.64 million.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) is 50.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $36.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STSA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -98.86% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.96, the stock is 7.04% and 21.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 11.36% at the moment leaves the stock -48.14% off its SMA200. STSA registered -73.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.21.

The stock witnessed a 16.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.67%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 98.86% and -80.72% from its 52-week high.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to shrink by -255.00% this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,232,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $5.68 per share for a total of $7.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.16 million shares.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that ALBRECHT DETLEF (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $22.21 per share for $22210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20212.0 shares of the STSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, O’Neil Thomas P. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $16645.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA).