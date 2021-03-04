Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Volatility At 8.61%, Should You Add A Position?

231 institutions hold shares in Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR), with 21.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.32% while institutional investors hold 77.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.34M, and float is at 30.75M with Short Float at 11.29%. Institutions hold 53.05% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.98 million shares valued at $552.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.40% of the SDGR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.81 million shares valued at $301.3 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.26 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $179.09 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $176.42 million.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 25.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $117.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $106.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.59% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.26% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.66% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.14, the stock is -5.81% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -7.11% at the moment leaves the stock 36.09% off its SMA200. SDGR registered 150.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.70.

The stock witnessed a 7.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.48%, and is -10.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $7.03B and $100.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19828.00. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.64% and -15.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.10%).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $37.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.60% in year-over-year returns.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Insider Activity

A total of 345 insider transactions have happened at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 289 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniel Jennifer, the company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Daniel Jennifer sold 418 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $107.56 per share for a total of $44960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6688.0 shares.

Schrodinger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Daniel Jennifer (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $104.00 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6688.0 shares of the SDGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Daniel Jennifer (SVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 3,345 shares at an average price of $111.40 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 6,688 shares of Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR).