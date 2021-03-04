SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Volatility At 7.81%, Should You Add A Position?

220 institutions hold shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 110.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.32M, and float is at 49.90M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 108.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares valued at $859.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.71% of the SEAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 7.78 million shares valued at $245.81 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.6 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $145.46 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 4.56 million with a market value of $144.16 million.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is 52.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $50.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEAS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.21% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -55.58% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.23, the stock is 26.16% and 43.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 102.70% off its SMA200. SEAS registered 92.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.14.

The stock witnessed a 57.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.87%, and is 16.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $3.50B and $575.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.13. Distance from 52-week low is 614.52% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78 with sales reaching $124.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 135.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dold Christopher, the company’s Chief Zoological Officer. SEC filings show that Dold Christopher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $66000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Swanson Marc sold a total of 5,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $29.60 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the SEAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Swanson Marc disposed off 7,005 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 251,716 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 65.10% up over the past 12 months. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is 98.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.54% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.