These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) is 31.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WORX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -25.79% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -12.78% off its SMA200. WORX registered -39.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1652 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6455.

The stock witnessed a -14.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.71%, and is -24.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.02% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $18.67M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.00% and -88.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-164.80%).

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.20% this year.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in SCWorx Corp. (WORX), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.08% while institutional investors hold 2.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.62M, and float is at 8.19M with Short Float at 11.20%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the WORX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 1.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 51712.0 shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $69816.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 14809.0 with a market value of $19993.0.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Charles Kenneth III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Miller Charles Kenneth III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $4902.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.