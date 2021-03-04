These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is 18.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $28.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.8% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.62% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.37, the stock is 2.45% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 43.85% off its SMA200. WSC registered 65.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.24%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $6.02B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 134.17 and Fwd P/E is 33.83. Distance from 52-week low is 267.38% and -4.67% from its 52-week high.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $420.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 64.40% in year-over-year returns.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), with 64.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.01% while institutional investors hold 104.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.07M, and float is at 164.22M with Short Float at 9.93%. Institutions hold 75.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.42 million shares valued at $334.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the WSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.93 million shares valued at $299.66 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 9.27 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $214.8 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 8.35 million with a market value of $193.5 million.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAGANSKY JEFFREY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAGANSKY JEFFREY sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $20.41 per share for a total of $4.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Olsson Erik (Director) sold a total of 208,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $20.56 per share for $4.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the WSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Olsson Erik (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.62 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 1,092,456 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Who are the competitors?

