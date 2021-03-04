Things appear to be looking up for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -11.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.03 and a high of $68.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.03% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 8.68% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.88, the stock is -3.75% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. CMS registered -16.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.49.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8148 employees, a market worth around $15.84B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.05% and -21.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

830 institutions hold shares in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 93.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.94M, and float is at 287.22M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 92.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.82 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.05% of the CMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.72 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 21.42 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 15.61 million with a market value of $952.67 million.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brossoit Jean-Francois, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Brossoit Jean-Francois sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $62.25 per share for a total of $99600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46070.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Brossoit Jean-Francois (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $61.66 per share for $99894.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47670.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Brossoit Jean-Francois (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,460 shares at an average price of $60.25 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 49,290 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -14.47% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -14.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.64% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.