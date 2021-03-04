Things appear to be looking up for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is 7.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $166.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCHP stock was last observed hovering at around $152.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.72% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.81% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2.32% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $148.37, the stock is -3.29% and 0.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 24.70% off its SMA200. MCHP registered 65.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $127.23.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.40%, and is -5.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $38.67B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.46 and Fwd P/E is 19.81. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.15% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.74 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Top Institutional Holders

1,105 institutions hold shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), with 5.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 98.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 269.26M, and float is at 263.71M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 96.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.71 million shares valued at $4.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.03% of the MCHP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.22 million shares valued at $2.79 billion to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 18.28 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 12.99 million with a market value of $1.79 billion.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAY L B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAY L B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $153.00 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8014.0 shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that CHAPMAN MATTHEW W (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $159.20 per share for $79600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18856.0 shares of the MCHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, LITTLE MITCHELL R (Senior VP, WW Client Engagemnt) disposed off 2,342 shares at an average price of $159.20 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 8,710 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 39.87% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 49.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.75% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.