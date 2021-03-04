Things appear to be looking up for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE: OUT) is 11.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $27.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OUT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.14% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.75, the stock is 3.88% and 10.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 29.52% off its SMA200. OUT registered -18.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.65.

The stock witnessed a 18.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.84%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) has around 2456 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.90. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.64% and -21.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $284.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.20% in year-over-year returns.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT), with 974.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 94.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.40M, and float is at 143.45M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 93.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.55 million shares valued at $382.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.53% of the OUT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 10.95 million shares valued at $214.13 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.56 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $128.24 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 6.37 million with a market value of $124.54 million.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 40 times.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -18.53% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.