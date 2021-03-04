Three Stocks to Consider: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares are 19.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 31.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.11% and -0.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2021, Evercore ISI recommended the LBRT stock as an Outperform, while earlier, BofA Securities had Downgrade the stock as an Underperform on February 08, 2021. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the LBRT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.52. The forecasts give the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $8.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.2% or -39.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.21, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, up 121.00% from -$0.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 4,452,413 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,086,210. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 435,448 and 225,123 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stock Michael, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 43,000 shares worth $0.52 million at $12.13 per share on Mar 01. The Director had earlier sold another 1,305,000 LBRT shares valued at $14.67 million on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $11.24 per share. Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold 877 shares at $12.33 per share on Mar 01 for a total of $10811.0 while Gusek Ron, (President) sold 25,000 shares on Mar 01 for $0.31 million with each share fetching $12.39.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)’s share price was at $2.25 in the recent trading session and its market capitalization arrived at $201,303,911. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its 52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during the last trade its minimum price was $2.25 and it gained the highest price of $2.25.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), on the other hand, is trading around $1.52 with a market cap of $42.91M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EYES operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Sep 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $3.52 million from $4.8 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.37 million, significantly higher than the -$20.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.7 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 43.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 13.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Second Sight Medical Products Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 72244.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.