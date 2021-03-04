Three Stocks to Track: MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), PVH Corp. (PVH)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares are 17.51% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.18% or -$1.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 39.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 9.46% and 14.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 11, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the MMYT stock as an Underperform, while earlier, BofA Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 16, 2021. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MMYT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.75. The forecasts give the MakeMyTrip Limited stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 11.03% or -247.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 84.20% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.53, down -75.20% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.24 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) completed the trade at $2.25 after seeing a change of -18.18% that brought its market cap to $201,303,911. It fluctuated between $1.34 and $2.50 during the day. The 52-week range for the stock was 1.00 – 7.00.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), on the other hand, is trading around $104.25 with a market cap of $7.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $103.16 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.89 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PVH Corp. (PVH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PVH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -15.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $980.0 million. This represented 53.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.12 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.97 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.82 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Jan 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $13.26 billion from $13.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $427.0 million, significantly lower than the $431.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $268.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at PVH Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 112,685 shares. Insider sales totaled 460,649 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 349.1k shares after the latest sales, with -48.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 70.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PVH Corp. having a total of 521 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.49 million shares worth more than $984.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $694.96 million and represent 10.41% of shares outstanding.