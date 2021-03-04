TransUnion (TRU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

664 institutions hold shares in TransUnion (TRU), with 779.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 99.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.20M, and float is at 189.53M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 99.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.77 million shares valued at $2.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.99% of the TRU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.22 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.05 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 8.65 million with a market value of $857.96 million.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -12.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.50 and a high of $102.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $87.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.97% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 12.08% higher than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.04, the stock is -3.20% and -6.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. TRU registered -4.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.89.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.45%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $16.79B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.76 and Fwd P/E is 23.37. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.79% and -15.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $704.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Danaher John T, the company’s President, Consumer Inter. SEC filings show that Danaher John T sold 943 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $88.16 per share for a total of $83135.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16972.0 shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that RUSSELL HEATHER J (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 71 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $88.16 per share for $6259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33661.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE (EVP – Operations) disposed off 2,192 shares at an average price of $90.04 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 24,308 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -3.49% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.87% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.