What should you know before buying stock in Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) is 23.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBBN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is -15.44% and 1.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 50.67% off its SMA200. RBBN registered 141.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.91.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.64%, and is -14.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has around 2209 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $843.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.85% and -28.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $193.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), with 28.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.79% while institutional investors hold 82.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.95M, and float is at 116.79M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 65.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 50.26 million shares valued at $329.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.57% of the RBBN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Paradigm Capital Management with 8.38 million shares valued at $54.98 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.12 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $40.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $25.77 million.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bucci Sam, the company’s EVP & GM, IP Optical Networks. SEC filings show that Bucci Sam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $8.59 per share for a total of $85944.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57947.0 shares.

Ribbon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Bucci Sam (EVP & GM, IP Optical Networks) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $8.83 per share for $66188.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67947.0 shares of the RBBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Marmurek Eric S (SVP, CAO) disposed off 8,304 shares at an average price of $7.19 for $59709.0. The insider now directly holds 33,534 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading 30.51% up over the past 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is 9.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.