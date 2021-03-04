What should you know before buying stock in TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) is 97.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $9.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMST stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $8.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -65.0% lower than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is 44.75% and 63.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 10.13% at the moment leaves the stock 106.92% off its SMA200. TMST registered 77.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.75.

The stock witnessed a 85.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.18%, and is 9.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.74% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $397.04M and $830.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.78% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $244.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), with 8.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.54% while institutional investors hold 75.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.00M, and float is at 36.03M with Short Float at 10.08%. Institutions hold 60.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.46 million shares valued at $30.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.30% of the TMST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.87 million shares valued at $13.41 million to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.61 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $12.21 million, while Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $6.88 million.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 48.79% up over the past 12 months. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is -11.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.76% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.18.