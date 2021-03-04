What should you know before buying stock in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is 8.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $143.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.28% off the consensus price target high of $171.60 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 84.29% higher than the price target low of $117.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.40, the stock is -13.47% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.68.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3355 employees, a market worth around $12.64B and $683.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.29% and -27.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), with institutional investors hold 2.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 687.12M, and float is at 94.97M with Short Float at 6.68%. Institutions hold 2.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 44.71 million shares valued at $760.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.51% of the YSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.71 million shares valued at $97.14 million to account for 1.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.71 million shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $80.1 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $75.01 million.