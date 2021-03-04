Which institution holds the most shares in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

70 institutions hold shares in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), with institutional investors hold 29.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.21M, and float is at 118.01M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 29.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 8.35 million shares valued at $51.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the LOMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redwood Capital Management, LLC with 6.5 million shares valued at $39.98 million to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. which holds 2.51 million shares representing 2.11% and valued at over $15.44 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $15.39 million.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) is -9.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.10 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.15% higher than the price target low of $6.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.55, the stock is -4.05% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 10.02% off its SMA200. LOMA registered -4.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.16.

The stock witnessed a 6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.09%, and is -9.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has around 2978 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $419.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.02 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.39% and -14.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $146.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.60% in year-over-year returns.