Which institution holds the most shares in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

1,577 institutions hold shares in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 91.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.10M, and float is at 195.32M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 91.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.09 million shares valued at $8.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the NOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.54 million shares valued at $8.55 billion to account for 7.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 15.17 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $8.35 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 7.63 million with a market value of $4.2 billion.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is -6.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $238.93 and a high of $598.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $549.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -33.3% off its average median price target of $619.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.76% off the consensus price target high of $695.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 0.77% higher than the price target low of $520.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $516.00, the stock is -9.62% and -6.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.14% off its SMA200. NOW registered 56.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $556.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $515.75.

The stock witnessed a -7.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.47%, and is -6.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 13096 employees, a market worth around $100.30B and $4.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 874.58 and Fwd P/E is 73.43. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.96% and -13.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $1.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.70% in year-over-year returns.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 330 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 265 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 6,146 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $569.96 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37552.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Goon Fay Sien (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $572.37 per share for $79559.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3897.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Desai Chirantan Jitendra (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 916 shares at an average price of $591.82 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 33,456 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 22.15% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -5.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.88% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.