Which Institutions Own Shares In Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

73 institutions hold shares in Asana Inc. (ASAN), with 4.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.93% while institutional investors hold 47.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.26M, and float is at 77.99M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 45.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Generation Investment Management LLP with over 6.25 million shares valued at $184.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the ASAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.55 million shares valued at $134.37 million to account for 5.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 3.33 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $98.26 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $89.42 million.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is 9.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.57 and a high of $43.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.84% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.24% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -61.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.29, the stock is -15.84% and -8.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -8.08% at the moment leaves the stock 8.20% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.84.

The stock witnessed a -8.94% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.53%, and is -10.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 910 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $202.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.98% and -26.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-207.40%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $62.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.90% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPURLOCK STEVEN M, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SPURLOCK STEVEN M sold 7,887 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $28.14 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70826.0 shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that SPURLOCK STEVEN M (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $28.14 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 1,602 shares at an average price of $26.49 for $42437.0. The insider now directly holds 87,000 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).