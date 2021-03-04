Who are the Institutional Holders in Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

295 institutions hold shares in Matador Resources Company (MTDR), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.92% while institutional investors hold 92.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.16M, and float is at 109.90M with Short Float at 14.37%. Institutions hold 86.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.46 million shares valued at $210.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the MTDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.72 million shares valued at $141.33 million to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.15 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $86.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $65.97 million.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is 91.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $22.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -44.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.09, the stock is 17.39% and 39.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 6.41% at the moment leaves the stock 110.38% off its SMA200. MTDR registered 138.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.92.

The stock witnessed a 43.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.82%, and is 8.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $862.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1980.18% and 1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $253.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrman Monika U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrman Monika U bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $22.01 per share for a total of $9905.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23130.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Ehrman Monika U (Director) bought a total of 1,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $8.93 per share for $10028.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22680.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Foran Joseph Wm (Chairman and CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.69 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 409,928 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 7.30% up over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 43.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.54% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.84.