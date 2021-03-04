Who are the Institutional Holders in PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)?

307 institutions hold shares in PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 107.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.72M, and float is at 98.29M with Short Float at 7.69%. Institutions hold 106.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.03 million shares valued at $329.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.07% of the PDCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.25 million shares valued at $210.52 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 6.15 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $126.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 4.12 million with a market value of $84.49 million.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 72.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $39.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.62% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.43, the stock is 20.19% and 40.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 107.21% off its SMA200. PDCE registered 102.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.44.

The stock witnessed a 52.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.90%, and is 5.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 520 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is -54.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 685.59% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $382.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -733.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.40% in year-over-year returns.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKE DAVID C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARKE DAVID C sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $35.72 per share for a total of $17860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27847.0 shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that SWOVELAND JEFFREY C (Director) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $35.88 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26770.0 shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, KORUS PAUL (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $18.63 for $46575.0. The insider now directly holds 17,036 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 50.03% up over the past 12 months. Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is 1.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.57% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.04.