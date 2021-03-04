Who is the Top Investor In H&R Block Inc. (HRB)?

561 institutions hold shares in H&R Block Inc. (HRB), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.61M, and float is at 172.77M with Short Float at 9.46%. Institutions hold 97.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.65 million shares valued at $406.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.98% of the HRB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 21.95 million shares valued at $348.09 million to account for 11.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jupiter Asset Management Limited which holds 13.83 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $219.34 million, while Lazard Asset Management LLC holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 8.27 million with a market value of $131.2 million.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is 24.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $21.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -64.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.74, the stock is 2.32% and 12.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 19.44% off its SMA200. HRB registered -5.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.93.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.00%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.84% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&R Block Inc. (HRB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&R Block Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.29 with sales reaching $373.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.60% year-over-year.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at H&R Block Inc. (HRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Jeffrey J II, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Jones Jeffrey J II bought 3,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $15.05 per share for a total of $49812.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

H&R Block Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Jones Jeffrey J II (President & CEO) bought a total of 13,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $15.04 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the HRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Gerard Robert A (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $15.17 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 21,000 shares of H&R Block Inc. (HRB).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 0.75% up over the past 12 months. CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is 19.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.54% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.25.