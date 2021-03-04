Why Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is 66.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.48% off the consensus price target high of $4.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.48% higher than the price target low of $4.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is -17.97% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -9.61% at the moment leaves the stock 36.85% off its SMA200. XELA registered 109.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5489.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.61%, and is -11.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 10.97% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $103.21M and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 702.33% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $325.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -798.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.51M, and float is at 25.25M with Short Float at 2.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.06 million shares valued at $6.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.43% of the XELA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.8 million shares valued at $1.0 million to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.61 million shares representing 0.41% and valued at over $0.76 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.42 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.