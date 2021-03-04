Why should you keep an eye on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)?

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN) is 150.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $31.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 23.45% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.00, the stock is 118.27% and 134.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 133.62% at the moment leaves the stock 165.85% off its SMA200. COHN registered 909.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.13.

The stock witnessed a 125.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.34%, and is 130.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.81% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $56.58M and $79.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 201.97. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1380.14% and 28.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohen & Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), with 793.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 61.56% while institutional investors hold 12.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.15M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 4.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 34600.0 shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.51% of the COHN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33125.0 shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bogle Investment Management LP which holds 15252.0 shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 13400.0 with a market value of $0.22 million.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COHEN DANIEL G, the company’s Chairman and CE Europe. SEC filings show that COHEN DANIEL G bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $19.62 per share for a total of $49048.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78740.0 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Brafman Lester Raymond (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $20.01 per share for $20010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the COHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, DAWSON G STEVEN (Director) disposed off 278 shares at an average price of $20.15 for $5602.0. The insider now directly holds 24,970 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN).

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 47.86% up over the past 12 months. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is 70.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.78% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.