Why Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is 73.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SND stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -49.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 6.65% and 32.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -18.31% at the moment leaves the stock 89.85% off its SMA200. SND registered 90.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4433 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7736.

The stock witnessed a 60.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.73%, and is -6.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $123.37M and $144.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.82. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 443.54% and -18.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smart Sand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $23.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Smart Sand Inc. (SND), with 9.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.79% while institutional investors hold 53.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.97M, and float is at 23.55M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 42.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clearlake Capital Group, LP with over 10.92 million shares valued at $18.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.04% of the SND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.61 million shares valued at $2.77 million to account for 3.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sprott Inc. which holds 1.0 million shares representing 2.29% and valued at over $1.72 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $1.63 million.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Smart Sand Inc. (SND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPEAKER ANDREW R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPEAKER ANDREW R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Who are the competitors?

