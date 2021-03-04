Will New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) is 204.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -11.64% and 25.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 7.66% at the moment leaves the stock 165.53% off its SMA200. GBR registered 501.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 357.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.69.

The stock witnessed a -27.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 237.14%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.14% over the week and 19.00% over the month.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $29.91M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 972.73% and -80.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.40%).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Analyst Forecasts

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.63% while institutional investors hold 4.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 8.96%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 71390.0 shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.39% of the GBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29463.0 shares valued at $57102.0 to account for 0.57% of the shares outstanding.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REALTY ADVISORS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 11,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $5.81 per share for a total of $64674.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

New Concept Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that REALTY ADVISORS INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $5.80 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.26 million shares of the GBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, REALTY ADVISORS INC (10% Owner) disposed off 18,480 shares at an average price of $5.91 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 2,276,288 shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) that is 13.35% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 93.31% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 15180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.