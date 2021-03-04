Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZNTE) stock Plunged by -2.08% yesterday

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZNTE) is 1.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNTE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $10.35, the stock is -17.95% and -14.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.57% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a -17.92% In the last 1 month and is -8.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.17% and -30.77% from its 52-week high.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) Analyst Forecasts

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANC sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $12.70 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.3 million shares.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANC (10% Owner) sold a total of 87,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $12.48 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.38 million shares of the ZNTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANC (10% Owner) disposed off 20,123 shares at an average price of $12.70 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 2,465,302 shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE).