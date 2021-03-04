Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Volatility At 8.78%, Should You Add A Position?

199 institutions hold shares in Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), with 15.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.00% while institutional investors hold 63.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.78M, and float is at 19.40M with Short Float at 30.44%. Institutions hold 35.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.9 million shares valued at $39.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the ZYXI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 1.14 million shares valued at $15.36 million to account for 3.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.11 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $14.93 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $6.94 million.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is 5.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $29.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZYXI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is -21.25% and -14.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.41% off its SMA200. ZYXI registered 6.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a -21.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.08%, and is -22.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has around 768 employees, a market worth around $593.94M and $68.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.70% and -52.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $23.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 74.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MOORHEAD DANIEL J bought 2,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $18.11 per share for a total of $49495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19001.0 shares.

Zynex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Sandgaard Thomas (President, CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $22.00 per share for $27.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.68 million shares of the ZYXI stock.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) that is -4.09% lower over the past 12 months. FONAR Corporation (FONR) is 1.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.39.