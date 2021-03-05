3 Notable Stocks in Focus: NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares are 25.26% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.01% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 35.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -18.89% and -25.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analyst offering the recommendations for the stock has a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NAOV stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.89. The forecasts give the NanoVibronix Inc. stock a price target range of $10.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.52% or 91.52%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 NAOV shares valued at $7887.0 on Sep 29. The shares were bought at $0.79 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is currently trading at the price of $2.49, after opening at $2.49. During the session, the company’s minimum price was $2.49, while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.49. The market cap of the company reached $222,776,328, while it has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.‎

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.‎

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, ‎as of July 21.‎

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing ‎material for public playgrounds, on July 23.‎

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch ‎manufacturing capabilities.‎

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, ‎expanding vertically integrated operations.‎

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.‎

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), on the other hand, is trading around $131.24 with a market cap of $38.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $157.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.56 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $821.0 million. This represented 50.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $12.42 billion from $11.47 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $1.94 billion while total current assets were at $7.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.56 billion, significantly higher than the $1.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.47 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 116 times at Electronic Arts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 754,397 shares. Insider sales totaled 866,031 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 85 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -54.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with -6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.20% with a share float percentage of 286.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electronic Arts Inc. having a total of 1,459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.99 million shares worth more than $3.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 billion and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.