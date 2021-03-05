A peek at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV): Who has invested in It?

19 institutions hold shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), with 17.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.30% while institutional investors hold 16.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.58M, and float is at 16.87M with Short Float at 27.45%. Institutions hold 7.55% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.42 million shares valued at $0.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.54% of the HOFV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.35 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.26 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) is 59.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $12.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOFV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -25.80% and -7.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.73 million and changing -13.27% at the moment leaves the stock -49.11% off its SMA200. HOFV registered -73.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4124.

The stock witnessed a -19.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.03%, and is -16.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 11.26% over the month.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $157.41M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.82% and -84.08% from its 52-week high.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $2.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.70% this year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dennis David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dennis David bought 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $41650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42000.0 shares.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Buzzelli Anthony J. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $2.45 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47000.0 shares of the HOFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Crawford Michael Anthony (President and CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $98000.0. The insider now directly holds 2,118,604 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV).