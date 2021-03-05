A peek at QuantumScape Corporation (QS): Who has invested in It?

79 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corporation (QS), with 167.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.59% while institutional investors hold 19.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.14M, and float is at 99.53M with Short Float at 9.90%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.5 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.94% of the QS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 9.03 million shares valued at $762.51 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University which holds 7.75 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $654.71 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 6.5 million with a market value of $548.92 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -48.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $132.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.52% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.29% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.54% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.90, the stock is -18.05% and -28.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.42 million and changing -9.33% at the moment leaves the stock 20.94% off its SMA200. QS registered a gain of 341.21% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.94%, and is -23.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.71% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 350.72% and -66.93% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.80% this year.