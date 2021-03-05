A peek at Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Who has invested in It?

51 institutions hold shares in Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), with 310.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 3.30% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.29% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Masters Capital Management, LLC with over 1.25 million shares valued at $2.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.16% of the TMDI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.59 million shares valued at $1.01 million to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $0.48 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) is 5.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMDI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -80.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -80.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is -32.31% and -20.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing -9.55% at the moment leaves the stock 51.52% off its SMA200. TMDI registered 386.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3606.

The stock witnessed a -32.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.21%, and is -15.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.82% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1374.20% and -48.07% from its 52-week high.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021..