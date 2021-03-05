Aphria Inc. (APHA) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.68% Upside

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) is 141.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $32.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $12.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.58 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -97.75% lower than the price target low of $8.45 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.71, the stock is -12.93% and 22.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.06 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock 130.19% off its SMA200. APHA registered 365.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 249.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.50.

The stock witnessed a 13.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.43%, and is -8.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 16.84% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 55.89. Distance from 52-week low is 756.92% and -48.25% from its 52-week high.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aphria Inc. (APHA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aphria Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021..

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 44.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 13.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.75M, and float is at 312.63M with Short Float at 6.31%. Institutions hold 13.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 12.36 million shares valued at $85.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.8 million shares valued at $53.98 million to account for 2.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 3.35 million shares representing 1.06% and valued at over $23.22 million, while Voloridge Investment Management, LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $15.81 million.