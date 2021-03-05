Are we looking at the next big move in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.19 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $52.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.91% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.54% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.96, the stock is -1.56% and -4.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.22 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -2.85% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered -6.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.82.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.70%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $77.46B and $26.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.86 and Fwd P/E is 17.43. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.00% and -10.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $7.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

2,067 institutions hold shares in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 78.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 78.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 108.53 million shares valued at $6.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the MDLZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 93.29 million shares valued at $5.45 billion to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 64.61 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $3.78 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 35.77 million with a market value of $2.09 billion.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hargrove Robin S., the company’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty. SEC filings show that Hargrove Robin S. sold 26,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $54.43 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that MAY PETER W (Director) sold a total of 982,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $55.63 per share for $54.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.37 million shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) disposed off 31,820 shares at an average price of $55.72 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 139,563 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 20.42% up over the past 12 months. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is -13.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.