Are we looking at the next big move in Viatris Inc. (VTRS)?

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is -27.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.75 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 9.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.59, the stock is -19.46% and -21.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.65 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -19.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.43.

The stock witnessed a -21.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.11%, and is -9.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $16.96B and $11.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.39 and Fwd P/E is 3.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.59% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viatris Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $4.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 62.20% in year-over-year returns.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Top Institutional Holders

804 institutions hold shares in Viatris Inc. (VTRS), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 40.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 516.90M, and float is at 515.68M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 40.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.07 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the VTRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 89.53 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 69.81 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 52.54 million with a market value of $984.59 million.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CORNWELL W DON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORNWELL W DON bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $41515.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Viatris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 27,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $17.66 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64905.0 shares of the VTRS stock.