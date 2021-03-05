CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) – The 8.64% Upside Potential Remains

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is 30.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $7.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $7.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -65.12% lower than the price target low of $4.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is 3.31% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.15 million and changing -6.49% at the moment leaves the stock 60.80% off its SMA200. CX registered 95.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

The stock witnessed a 8.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.86%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 40140 employees, a market worth around $10.41B and $12.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.32. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 336.77% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $3.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), with institutional investors hold 37.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 37.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 61.2 million shares valued at $316.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.05% of the CX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with 47.62 million shares valued at $246.19 million to account for 3.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 39.37 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $203.52 million, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 32.59 million with a market value of $168.5 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading 27.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.