Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) down -0.42% since start of the year

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -0.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.40 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.73% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 0.98% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.56, the stock is -4.08% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.43 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 2.19% off its SMA200. CSCO registered 7.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.39.

The stock witnessed a -2.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.34%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 77500 employees, a market worth around $191.02B and $48.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.64 and Fwd P/E is 13.09. Distance from 52-week low is 37.53% and -9.69% from its 52-week high.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $12.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

3,214 institutions hold shares in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 74.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.22B, and float is at 4.22B with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 74.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 330.74 million shares valued at $14.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the CSCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 327.7 million shares valued at $14.66 billion to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 179.31 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $8.02 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 87.2 million with a market value of $3.9 billion.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Charles, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Robbins Charles sold 8,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $46.20 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Martinez Maria (EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $46.66 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, CHANDLER MARK D (EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl) disposed off 30,886 shares at an average price of $47.21 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 2,279 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading -4.11% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -10.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.94% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 43.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.