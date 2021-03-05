Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

415 institutions hold shares in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), with 51.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.01% while institutional investors hold 107.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 432.51M, and float is at 380.24M with Short Float at 4.93%. Institutions hold 94.20% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 47.14 million shares valued at $379.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the ETRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.93 million shares valued at $312.96 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 36.04 million shares representing 8.31% and valued at over $289.75 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 19.35 million with a market value of $155.58 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -86.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is 2.35% and -0.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.61% off its SMA200. ETRN registered 16.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 771 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.66. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.40% and -36.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $367.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 232.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KARAM THOMAS F, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that KARAM THOMAS F bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Burke Kenneth Michael (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $4.47 per share for $89400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24715.0 shares of the ETRN stock.