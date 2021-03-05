Here are the top Institutional holders of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shares

165 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), with 763.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 38.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.82M, and float is at 108.76M with Short Float at 25.30%. Institutions hold 38.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 9.44 million shares valued at $53.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares valued at $29.48 million to account for 4.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.94 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $28.19 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $15.66 million.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $24.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is -25.12% and -26.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.48 million and changing -6.92% at the moment leaves the stock -16.70% off its SMA200. VXRT registered 181.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.10.

The stock witnessed a -74.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.61%, and is -21.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 13.53% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $679.79M and $7.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.26. Distance from 52-week low is 448.15% and -76.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.60%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 712.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -71.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Latour Wouter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Latour Wouter sold 333,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $6.32 per share for a total of $2.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vaxart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) sold a total of 9,385,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $8.29 per share for $77.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) disposed off 18,226,667 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $189.19 million. The insider now directly holds 5,440,000 shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT).