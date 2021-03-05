Here are the top Institutional holders of XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) shares

39 institutions hold shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), with 45.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.03M, and float is at 69.47M with Short Float at 24.88%. Institutions hold 10.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 3.35 million shares valued at $3.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.83% of the XSPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.13 million shares valued at $3.72 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.07 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $1.27 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.07% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $0.89 million.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is 31.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $8.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -30.60% and -14.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.68 million and changing -7.69% at the moment leaves the stock -38.20% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -23.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9278.

The stock witnessed a -30.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.00%, and is -13.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $149.98M and $18.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 940.00% and -82.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4327.50%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,138.60% in year-over-year returns.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYER ANDREW R, the company’s Former director and 10% owner. SEC filings show that HEYER ANDREW R sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.76 million shares.

XpresSpa Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that HEYER ANDREW R (Former director and 10% owner) sold a total of 112,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $0.39 per share for $43688.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5750.0 shares of the XSPA stock.