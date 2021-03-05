Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Is Up 54.35% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) is 54.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -17.72% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.67 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -48.10% off its SMA200. HSTO registered -72.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5255.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.69%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.75% over the week and 15.30% over the month.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $36.34M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.21% and -84.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.40%).

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Histogen Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $526k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -92.90% in year-over-year returns.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Histogen Inc. (HSTO), with 4M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.98% while institutional investors hold 5.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.17M, and float is at 9.98M with Short Float at 15.17%. Institutions hold 3.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $94219.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.99% of the HSTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC with 80747.0 shares valued at $61206.0 to account for 0.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Warberg Asset Management, LLC which holds 74000.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $56092.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 64499.0 with a market value of $48890.0.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pascoe Richard W, the company’s President, CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Pascoe Richard W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $12394.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.